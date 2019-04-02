|
Giovanni "Gianni" Fulgenzi 1956 - 2019
Chicago, IL—Gianni died March 20, 2019, in Italy after a battle against cancer. Born in L'Aquila, Italy, September 19, 1956, son of Biagio and Caterina Taranta Fulgenzi, he emigrated to the U.S. in 1982 and became a U.S. citizen. He worked over 25 years at the State of Illinois. In 1997, he married Kathryn "Kit" McMahon; she preceded him in death in 2013. His father preceded him in death in 2004. Surviving are his mother, Caterina; his sister, Maria; brother-in-law, Maurilio; niece, Eleonora; nephew, Roberto; stepson, Thomas Christopher "TC" Allen; along with uncles, aunts and cousins. Services were March 23 in Calascio, Italy.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019