Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2415
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Hopping
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys L. Hopping


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys L. Hopping Obituary
Gladys L. Hopping 1934 - 2019
Bloomington, IL—Gladys L. Hopping, 84, of Bloomington passed away at 9:24 p.m. on Saturday May 25, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
There will be a Graveside service for Gladys at 10 a.m. Thursday May 30, 2019, at Memorial Cemetery in Chatham. Pastor Mike Wenneborg will officiate. There will be a visitation from 5-7 PM Wednesday May 29, 2019, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.
Gladys was born November 22, 1934, in Lincoln to Samuel and Louise Dorris Anderson. She married Robert "Bob" Hopping on June 16, 1957, in Springfield. He survives. Also surviving are two children, Mark (Lori) Hopping of Carlinville and Carol (Jim) Hopping-Smith of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Katie (John) Flynn, Laura (Bob) Caveny, David Hopping, Ashley Smith and Emiley Smith; two great grandchildren, Lola and Collin Flynn; one sister, Beverly Carder of Naples, FL; and one brother, James (Lou Ellen) Anderson of Litchfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Ellis.
Gladys worked many years in Sales at Provident Book Store in Bloomington. She was a member of Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington for over 55 years. She enjoyed her family, travel, reading cooking and gardening.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eastview Christian Church or Advocate BroMenn Medical Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
Download Now