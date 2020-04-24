|
Gladys L. Sommer 1919 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gladys L. Sommer, 100, of Springfield IL, passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at the Villas East in Sherman IL.
Gladys was born in Curran IL on May 7, 1919 the daughter of Earl and Margaret "Lizzie" Cantrall.
She married Henry Sommer in 1967 and she spent most of her working career working for Cantrall Grocery Store outside of Springfield. After the store closed, she spent all of her time as a Caregiver, taking care of others in need. She lived a simple and happy life.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband; and all 7 of her brothers and sisters.
Gladys is survived by many beloved extended family members who will miss her dearly.
Graveside services are going to take place at Old Salem Cemetery out west of Springfield on Monday April 27, 2020. Graveside services are going to take place at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020