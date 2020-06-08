Glen Albert Brandt (GB) 1926 - 2020
Pleasant Plains, IL—Glen Albert Brandt (GB) passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL with his son and daughter at his side. He was born March 19, 1926 in Farmingdale, IL the son of Albert and Margaret Bomke Brandt. He married Peggy Eileen Carter on September 5, 1960. Peggy and his parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his sisters Evelyn Brandt Thomas and Shirley Brandt Hagen, his son Rick (Kristie) Brandt, his daughter Terri (Tom) Gustafson, his four beloved grandchildren Sierra-Shae Brandt and Alex, Will and Joe Gustafson, a niece, a nephew, many cousins and special care giver, Janet Zeigler.
GB was confirmed into the Lutheran Church at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmingdale, IL on August 13, 1939.
GB graduated from Pleasant Plains High School in 1944 and briefly attended Springfield Junior College before enlisting in the U.S. Merchant Marines. He served for three years during WWII. He returned home to farm with his father but was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 to serve in Korea. After two years with the 27th Regiment of the 25th Division, he was honorably discharged.
In 1953, GB and his sister, Evelyn, founded the business that would grow to become Brandt, Inc. when he began custom applying anhydrous ammonia for local farmers with a tractor borrowed from his dad. In 1972, GB served as the president of the National Fertilizer Solutions Association. That organization evolved to become part of the Ag Retailers Association which named BRANDT the Ag Retailer of the Year in 2000 and presented Glen its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. GB and Evelyn were named the Illinois State Ag Ambassadors in 2015. He remained active in the agriculture business that bears his name until his passing as a vocal consultant to the board of directors.
GB lived a full and active life including being involved in may entrepreneurial endeavors and becoming a licensed pilot. He was involved in the community as a member of the Pleasant Plains American Legion, a patron of the Memorial Medical Center Foundation and a member of the development committee for Lincoln Land Community College. In his youth he was a founding member of the band Boogie Woogie Brandt and the Barrelhouse Boys.
He enjoyed socializing and talking business over cocktails, smoking a stogie and taking walks on Bonita Beach. He was a man of strong faith and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pleasant Plains. He loved his family, friends, colleagues and customers. In his own words, he "lived a good life".
Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church 525 N Cartwright St, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677 on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 4:00PM till 7:00PM and again the following day from 11:00AM till the time of the funeral service at 1:00PM. A private family burial will take place immediately following the funeral service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Clayville Town Historic Site 125 Co Hwy 9C, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677 starting at 2:00PM following the funeral service on June 11, 2020
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The BRANDT Foundation; go to https://brandt.co/donate in order to donate online or mail to BRANDT Global Headquarters, 2935 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield, IL 62711.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.