Glen R. Griffin Jr. 1969 - 2020
Girard, IL—Glen R. Griffin Jr., of Girard, Illinois, 50, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center due to complications from a surgical procedure.
Glen was born on May 6, 1969 in Taylorville, Illinois. He is the son of Glen R. Sr. and Sheryl (Durbin) Griffin. Glen graduated from Stonington High School in 1987 and attended Millikin University. He married Melissa A. Herron from Girard on January 17, 1998 in Stonington Illinois. He worked for the Illinois Secretary of State Office for over 20 years.
Glen always enjoyed outdoor activities. He was an avid gardener and his daughter adored spending time with her dad picking everything they could, particularly his famous tomatoes. Glen also treasured fishing with his children on a family pond. He was diehard New England Patriots fan and relished in a friendly rivalry with his wife every time the Patriots won. As a sports dad, Glen never missed watching his boys play JFL Big Red and Panther football. Though football was Glen's favorite sport, he treasured the time he spent coaching his sons in little league baseball. Most of all, Glen loved spending time with his family and was happy doing just that.
Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his father Glen Sr. and his sister Penny Hopkins.
Glen is survived by his wife Melissa, sons Zachary and Andrew, and daughter Erin all of Girard; mother Sheryl Griffin of Taylorville; nephew Ryan Hopkins of Walworth, Wisconsin and great niece Penelope A. Currie of Crystal Lake, Illinois; niece Chelsea Hopkins of Round Lake, Illinois and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
As to not imposition friends and family, Glen's wishes are for no visitation. A dinner to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Airsman and Calvert are in charge of cremation rites.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Seven County Kidney Fund 4940 KOA Road Rochester Illinois 62563-6116 or DaVita Central 600 N. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, Illinois 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020