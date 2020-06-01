Glenda Ann Slightom
Atwater , Illinois - Glenda Ann Slightom, 91, formerly of Carlinville, Illinois passed on Saturday morning, May 30, 3030 at Pleasant Dale Place in rural Girard, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements. 217-854-3161
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.