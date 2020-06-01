Glenda Ann Slightom
1928 - 2020-05-30
Glenda Ann Slightom
Atwater , Illinois - Glenda Ann Slightom, 91, formerly of Carlinville, Illinois passed on Saturday morning, May 30, 3030 at Pleasant Dale Place in rural Girard, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements. 217-854-3161

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DAVIS ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
260 Woodlawn Acres
CARLINVILLE, IL 62626
(217) 854-3161
