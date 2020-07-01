1/1
Glenda Smothers
1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Glenda Smothers, 69, of Springfield, passed away on June 30, 2020 at Generations at Lincoln. She was born on March 18, 1951 in Danville to John R. Smothers and Elda Stein.
Mrs. Smothers is survived by her son Jonathon Smothers of Springfield and two cousins: Donnie Deatherage and Rita (Waylon) Brinkley. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Melody Clements and Rhonda Deatherage.
Glenda worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for twenty-eight years and then worked at Farm and Home after retirement. She enjoyed taking care of her dogs (also known as her babies) Emmy and Junior and working on her farm mowing grass.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday July 4, 2020 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Saturday at Bisch and Son. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Diabetes Association and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
JUL
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bisch & Son Funeral Home
505 East Allen
Springfield, IL 62703
2175445424
