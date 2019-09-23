|
Glenn Crockett Maxwell 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Glenn Crockett Maxwell, 92, of Springfield, died at 12:13 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born December 7, 1926 in University City, MO to Frank and Geneva (Hazenstab) Maxwell. He married Virginia Levernoch on June 7, 1952 and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Gayle Oakley of Kansas, IL and Carol (Edgar) Searcy of Springfield; four grandchildren, Matthew Dougherty (significant other, Chelsea Wilson) of Springfield, Julie (Spencer) Rice of Lombard, Sarah Oakley (significant other, Josh Watts) of St. Charles, MO and Jonathan (Susanna) Oakley of Brownsburg, IN; one great grandson, Carter Streck; sister-in-law, Linda Smith of Hinsdale, Massachusetts and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Janith Thompson and Audrey Williams and two sons-in-law, Kenneth Oakley and Timothy Dougherty.
Glenn was a member of First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield. He graduated as an Electrical Engineer in 1948 from Purdue University. He was a US Navy Veteran serving as an Ensign from 1944-1945.
He retired from General Electric Company in 1992 after 43 ½ years as Electrical Sales Engineer.
Glenn loved his family as they loved him. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid Cardinals fan. He loved music and played trumpet in the Purdue marching band as well as various dance bands. He loved singing in barbershop harmony.
Glenn enjoyed playing Contract Bridge and travelling with his wife, Virginia, and especially experiencing different cultures around the world.
Memorial Gathering: 9-10 am, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 10 am, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Nicole Cox officiating.
Private burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019