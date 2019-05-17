Glenn Edward Beechler 1971 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Glenn Edward Beechler, 47, of Springfield, died at 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his residence.

Glenn was born on October 9, 1971 in Springfield, the son of Dale and Dolly Ann Turner Beechler.

Glenn was diagnosed with Sturge-Weber when he was a young boy. He was a 1989 graduate of Lanphier High School where he was in the marching band. Glenn enjoyed watching movies, playing video games, listening to music and playing the drums, shopping, and Harley-Davidson attire.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.

He is survived by his father, Dale E. Beechler of Springfield; one daughter, Alexandra Jean Beechler of Springfield; sister, Deborah (husband, Raymond) Pilapil of Springfield; niece, Viviana Pilapil; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexandra Beechler Fund, c/o Heartland Credit Union, Springfield, or the Sturge-Weber Foundation, 12345 Jones Road, Suite 125, Houston, TX 77070 (please write Glenn Edward Beechler on memo line of check.)

The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 18 to May 19, 2019