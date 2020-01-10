|
Glenn H. "Skip" Cox, Senior Chief Petty Officer, USN Retired. 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Glenn H. "Skip" Cox, Senior Chief Petty Officer USN Retired, passed away on January 9, 2020.
He was born in Springfield, April 25, 1936, the son of Harold and Alma (Nickelson) Cox. He is survived by his wife, Linda L. (Moffitt) Cox whom he married in Curran April 9, 1955.
Skip is survived by his four children: Glenn "Skip" (Lynn) Cox II, Deborah (Ed) Scobell, Rene (Dug) Shelton, and Jerry (Tobi) Cox. There are nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter, as well as extended family and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jane Lynn Cox and Patricia Sperry.
Following retirement, he worked at Montgomery Ward, Schneider Transportation, the State of Illinois, New Berlin School District and was treasurer of the Loami United Methodist Church.
Skip continued his patriotic service through memberships in the Northender's Post 10302, Sub Vets Barbell Base and the Fleet Reserve. Skip and Linda enjoyed winters in Sun Vista, AZ. He was a kind and loving man, an avid Indianapolis Colts fan, enjoyed playing golf, and worked on old vehicles.
The Cox family will greet friends at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd, Springfield from 9 to 10:30 AM, followed by Pastor Jerry Cox officiating the funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Inter-Veteran's Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or the Loami United Methodist Church 112 Coley St; Loami, Illinois 62661.
Tributes and condolences may be left online for the family at the Life Remembered Story at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020