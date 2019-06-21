|
Glenn William "Bill" Prose 1931 - 2019
Girard, IL—Glenn William "Bill" Prose, 88, of Girard, passed away Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, IL.
Bill is survived by two sons, Mark S. (Lisa) Prose and their sons, Clayton, wife Shayna and Michael and Scott E. (Dena) Prose and their sons Evan and Nicholas of St. Charles, IL; two step daughters, Brenda (Terry) Miller of Fancy Prairie, IL, and Linda Coker of Waverly, IL; two step sons, James D. "Dud" (Pam) Nichelson of Springfield, IL, and Curt (Kathy) Nichelson of Girard, IL; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carl (Brenda) Anderson of Virden, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Marty Nagel officiating.
Burial will take place in Girard Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue Squad or Girard Alumni Association.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019