Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Prose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn William "Bill" Prose

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenn William "Bill" Prose Obituary
Glenn William "Bill" Prose 1931 - 2019
Girard, IL—Glenn William "Bill" Prose, 88, of Girard, passed away Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, IL.
Bill is survived by two sons, Mark S. (Lisa) Prose and their sons, Clayton, wife Shayna and Michael and Scott E. (Dena) Prose and their sons Evan and Nicholas of St. Charles, IL; two step daughters, Brenda (Terry) Miller of Fancy Prairie, IL, and Linda Coker of Waverly, IL; two step sons, James D. "Dud" (Pam) Nichelson of Springfield, IL, and Curt (Kathy) Nichelson of Girard, IL; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carl (Brenda) Anderson of Virden, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Marty Nagel officiating.
Burial will take place in Girard Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire and Rescue Squad or Girard Alumni Association.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.