Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Glenna I. Holland


1938 - 2019
Glenna I. Holland Obituary
Glenna I. Holland 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Glenna I. Holland, 81, of Springfield, died at 3:12 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Regency Nursing Care Center. She was born July 26, 1938 in Barry, IL to Earl and Mildred (Noris) Perry. She married William Holland on October 20, 1974 and he preceded her in death on September 20, 2000.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister-in-law, Jean Perry.
Survivors include two step-daughters Linda (Mark) Harwood of Springfield and Janet (Jim) Dillow of Virginia, IL; three grandchildren, John Peter, Jennifer (Don) Hinkle and James (Rachael) Barnett; ten great grandchildren, Jeff, Matt, Samantha and Megan Peter; Donald and Brant Hinkle and Celeste, Emma, Ethan, Edward and William Barnett; one brother, Wayne Perry of Barry, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Glenna was a resident of Springfield for over fifty years. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for the American Baptist Regional Office for fourteen years and as a bookkeeper for Holland Jewelers for thirteen years.
She had recently attended Lakeside Christian church and Central Baptist church. She also played the piano for services at Concordia Village for several years.
Visitation: 5-7 pm, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10 am, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Mary Ellen Sharp officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
