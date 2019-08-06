|
Gloria Ann Cobau 1931 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Gloria Ann (Santini) Cobau, 87, of Springfield, died peacefully at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at St. John's Hospice in Springfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Celestino Giusto "Tino" Cobau.
Gloria was born September 16, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of Nicholas Frank Santini and Erminia (Ghilardi) Santini. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, John C. Santini, Sr. and Ferdinand S. Santini and a sister, Clorinda Santini.
She was a graduate of Feitshans High School in Springfield.
Gloria was employed by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Traffic Safety Division in Springfield until her retirement. She was an avid lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, Bingo, bowling and speaking Italian to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Above all, she loved and enjoyed her family.
A very generous and kind person, Gloria was also active in a number of local civic, charitable and religious organizations throughout her life. She served as a Board Member and as President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Roman Cultural Society (RCS) of Springfield and was among the RCS's first organizers of the Italian Heritage Display for the original Ethnic Festival. She was also a Board Member of Villa Angela in Springfield, a member of the Springfield Chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America (CDA), and a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish in Springfield.
She is survived by her five children: two sons, Edward (Rebecca) of Springfield and Gino (Marcia) of Pepperell, Mass.; three daughters, Joanne (John) Paul, Susan (Don) McCarthy and Marie (Joe) Eck, all of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Rosemarie Wheeler of Springfield, Lauren (Tyler Townsend) Cobau of Townsend, Mass., David Cobau of Springfield, Ashley (Chris) Jump of Canton, Lisa (Bradley) Homeier of Springfield, John (Rachel Webster) McCarthy of Evanston, and Addison (Tori) Eck of St. Louis, MO; five great-grandsons, Nicholas, Braeden, Owen, Lucas and Jackson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and Hospice staff of St. John's Hospital for their excellent care and compassion for our mother during her stay.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 722 S. 12th St., Springfield with Rev. James E. Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant. Private family burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 722 S. 12th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or Villa Angela, 715 N. 4th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019