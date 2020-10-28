Gloria Cooper 1931 - 2020
Sweetwater, IL—Gloria Cooper, age 88, of Sweetwater, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born on November 16, 1931 in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Lewis and Fern (Leigh) Haycraft.
Gloria married Perry Cooper on June 28,1952.
She is survived by three sons, Craig (wife Mindy) Cooper, Brian (wife Gracie) Cooper, and Rusty Cooper; two daughters, Pam (husband Terry) Sims and Carla (husband Harry II) Wilson; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Louise Cooper and Lena Mae Holt; two cousins, Arthur Leigh and Alice Roesch; and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Perry, on August 21, 1996; a son, Gordon "Pete"; and granddaughter, Angela Shipley.
She worked as a secretary for New Hampshire and Monumental Life Insurance Companies. Gloria also worked part-time for the Greenview School District.
She graduated from Williamsville High School in 1949.
Gloria was a member of the Sweetwater Christian Church.
She loved doing puzzle books and word finds.
Visitation for Gloria will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home with Rev. John Swinford officiating.
Burial will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery near Sweetwater after the services.
Memorials can be made to the Sweetwater Christian Church.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
.