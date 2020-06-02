Gloria F. Hopper
Litchfield, IL - Gloria F. Hopper, 80, formerly of Staunton, IL passed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence. Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.