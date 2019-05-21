The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Gloria Jean Karrick

Gloria Jean Karrick Obituary
Gloria Jean Karrick 1945 - 2019
Loami, IL—Gloria Jean Karrick, 73, of Loami, passed away at 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her residence.
Gloria was born September 20, 1945, in Loami, the daughter of Rosco and Jessie Dickens Beckum. She married Herbert Leon Karrick on January 18, 1964, in Chatham; he preceded her in death on July 16, 2018.
Gloria was a licensed auctioneer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and foster mom to many.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William Livingtson, Johnny Livingtson, and Glenn Beckum; sister, Helen Jordan; and two grandchildren, Nicole Karrick and Antonyo Davis, Jr.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sheri (Larry) Davis, Tina (Leonard) James and Kari (Walter) Anderson, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Virgil (Marea) Beckum of Springfield; four sisters, Juanita (Carl) Rutherford of Springfield, Mary (George) Richard of Springfield, Seri Rutherford of Springfield, and Donna (Bob) Parsley of Bentonville, AR.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society prior to ceremonies.
The family will host a Memorial Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 2812 South Walnut, Springfield, IL, with Pastor Thad Peacock officiating.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019
