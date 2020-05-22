The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Buechele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Joy Buechele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Joy Buechele Obituary
Gloria Joy Buechele 1930 - 2020
Springfiel, IL—Gloria Joy Buechele, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Springfield, IL.
Gloria was born in Muren, Indiana, and lived in Decatur before retiring to Sarasota, FL and Mt. Home, AK. In 2012, she moved to Seasons in Springfield where she made many wonderful friends and enjoyed numerous activities.
An avid quilter, Joy made quilts for all 9 of her children and her 22 grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She and her late husband played guitars and sang for their family and friends and performed at numerous schools and nursing/senior homes. Her greatest joys in life were her family and her faith in God. We will all miss her so much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal and her son, Nick.
Joy is survived by her children, Toni (John) Griesbach, Dane (Peg) Buechele, Tere Buechele, Mike (Janine) Buechele, Chris Buechele, Kelly (Vicki) Buechele, Traci (Gary) Pezall, and Tina (Kent) Yarborough; 22 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Land Cremation Society
Download Now