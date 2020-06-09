Gloria Kreiger
Sun City Center, FL - Gloria Kreiger, 77, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Thursday May 14, 2020 at South Bay Hospital. Sun City Center Funeral Home in Sun City Center, is in charge of arrangements. (813) 279-8330
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.