Gloria Kreiger
1943 - 2020-05-14
Gloria Kreiger
Sun City Center, FL - Gloria Kreiger, 77, formerly of Springfield, IL passed on Thursday May 14, 2020 at South Bay Hospital. Sun City Center Funeral Home in Sun City Center, is in charge of arrangements. (813) 279-8330

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Sun City Center Funeral Home - Sun City Center
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
