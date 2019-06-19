Gloria M. Nightingale 1927 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Gloria M. Nightingale, 92, of Springfield, died at 6:57 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Healthcare in Springfield.

Gloria was born February 10, 1927, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Harry George and Elizabeth Ann Nelligan-Kauffman. She attended Redford High School and worked for Detroit News for several years after high school until she married Francis G. Nightingale on April 30, 1949; he preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Debra Ann Flaherty; and two brothers.

After the wedding, they moved to Redford, MI where Fran started an excavating business and Gloria was the Office Manager and dedicated homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra J. Blasius (Ed); son, Mark F. Nightingale; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family will host a memorial gathering from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Christ the King Parish, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515; , Central IL Chapter, 205 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 2530, Chicago, IL 60601; Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance OCRFA, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141; or , P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.

