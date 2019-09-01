Home

Gloria S. Antonacci


1924 - 2019
Gloria S. Antonacci Obituary
Gloria S. Antonacci 1924 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Gloria S. Antonacci, 95, of Riverton died at 3:38 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Home. She was born on June 2, 1924, in Springfield, to Nick and Rose (Ippolito) Fulgenzi. She married Ike Joseph Antonacci on April 23, 1949 and he preceded her in death on May 12, 1992.
Gloria is also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.
Survivors include daughter, Janet (Gary) Patterson of Riverton; son, Greg (Pam) Antonacci of Dawson; two grandchildren, Brad (Kate) Patterson of Valparaiso, IN and Angela (fiancé: Zach Suter) Patterson, of Riverton; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Ben and Luke Patterson; sister-in-law, Susie Antonacci, of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gloria belonged to St. James Church in Riverton and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a graduate of Lanphier High School. Gloria was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. James Church in Riverton.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. James Church. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
