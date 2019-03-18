|
|
Grace Ilene Griffin 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Grace Ilene Griffin, 97, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her son Gary's home.
She was born, February 7, 1922, to Alvie and Blanche Prior. She married Garnett Griffin, Sr. He was preceded her in death April 13, 1980. She was also preceded by son, Danny Ray Griffin; daughter-in-law, Francis Griffin; grandson, Jesse Griffin; seven brothers; and three sisters.
Grace is survived by her children, Garnett "Dickie" G. Griffin, Jr., Sharon (Bill) Bailey, Nancy Wicks, and Gary (Cindy) Griffin; siblings, Dolores Powers and Roger (Doris) Prior; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service: Noon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Charles Carver, Jr. officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019