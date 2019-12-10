Home

Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
657 North Main
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 243-0444
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
657 North Main
Winchester, IL 62694
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
657 North Main
Winchester, IL 62694
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
657 North Main
Winchester, IL 62694
Gracie J. Fearneyhough


1928 - 2019
Gracie J. Fearneyhough Obituary
Gracie J. Fearneyhough 1928 - 2019
Winchester, IL—Gracie J. Fearneyhough, 91, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her residence.
Surviving is husband, Weldon Fearneyhough of Winchester; children, Janice (Jim) Bonds, Allan Fearneyhough, JD (Bobbi Sue) Fearneyhough , Kathy Bettis all of Winchester and Sara (Dave) Barger of Springfield; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday after 2:00 p.m. with family meeting friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Winchester EMS or Winchester First Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
