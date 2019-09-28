The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Butler Funeral Home
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL
View Map
Grady E. Caviness


1928 - 2019
Grady E. Caviness Obituary
Grady E. Caviness 1928 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Grady E. Caviness, 91, of Riverton, died at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Grady was born on February 22, 1928, in Tahlequah, OK, the son of Everett and Ethel May Talley Caviness. He married Shirley A. Fordyce on November 9, 1952, in Reno, NV; she preceded him in death on February 23, 2013.
Grady was employed as a utility inspector and heavy equipment operator. He was a 65-year member of the IUOE Local 841 and was also a member of the Eagles Club. Grady enjoyed golfing, off-track betting and playing slot machines.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Lloyd Caviness; and daughter-in-law, Lora Caviness.
Grady is survived by his children, Grady L. Caviness of Sand Spring, OK, Regina (husband, Bradley) Allen of Richardson, TX, Gralin (wife, Victoria) Caviness of Riverton, Sonja (husband, David) Yocum of Loami, and Michele (husband, Raymond) Gann of Whitesboro, TX; fourteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and sister, Delora Angel of Vacaville, CA.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.
Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Williamsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA, 90401.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
