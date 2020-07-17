Grant Anderson Lane 1972 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Grant was raised in Springfield, IL, though lived the last 2 years in St. Louis, MO. He passed away peacefully in Oklahoma City at the Veterans Hospice on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 48.

Grant served in the US Navy out of high school, getting to travel the world and play soccer while serving his country. He enjoyed Nascar races, fishing with his family and friends, and eating ice cream.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lane. He is survived by his daughter, Emersen, his mother Jamie, his siblings Trevor & JJ, and many family and friends that loved and cared about him.

A memorial service at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held at a later date.



