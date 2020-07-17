1/1
Grant Anderson Lane
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant Anderson Lane 1972 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Grant was raised in Springfield, IL, though lived the last 2 years in St. Louis, MO. He passed away peacefully in Oklahoma City at the Veterans Hospice on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 48.
Grant served in the US Navy out of high school, getting to travel the world and play soccer while serving his country. He enjoyed Nascar races, fishing with his family and friends, and eating ice cream.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lane. He is survived by his daughter, Emersen, his mother Jamie, his siblings Trevor & JJ, and many family and friends that loved and cared about him.
A memorial service at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved