Greenville L. "Greenie" McGill 1956 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Greenville "Greenie" McGill of Springfield, IL formerly of Beardstown, IL. He was born on August 3, 1956 the son of Melvin H and Joan Simmons McGill. He passed at home on September 26, 2019. Greenie met Cheryl Boward Long at the St. Pat's Parade in 1985 and they married on February 1, 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Jen Long, Springfield. Siblings:
Norma (Jon) Trepal, Mike McGill, and Kay (Tom) Lawson, all of Springfield
Melvin McGill and Zoe Lambert, both of Beardstown; mother-in-law, Esther Boward and brother-in-law Kevin (Lee Ann) Boward and many relatives including aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
His parents, sister, father- in-law and brother-in-law preceded him in death.
Employed by Lauder General Tire, Oak Ridge Cemetery, Mid-Illinois Caliper, Taylor Rental Center and Lake Petersburg.
Greenie and Cheryl were the leaders of a group that built parade floats for Crime Stoppers for 22 years. He could make anything with wood (including his Dad's casket). He was full of knowledge and creativity and often was called 'MacGyver'. He was an inquisitive man who always wanted to see how something was made so he took it apart and often did not put it back together. He was a tinkerer.
He was a long time Dallas Cowboy fan, loved his John Deere and fishing.
His heart was full of love for anyone especially the Springfield Clinic and Fresenius staff who cared for him during his 15 year battle with cancer and kidney disease.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman. A second visitation will be held from 12 – 1 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman with Jeff Knollenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Irish Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Logan County or to the family to be used to purchase comfort items for local kidney patients.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019