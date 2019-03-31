|
Greg Harrison 1954 - 2019
Auburn, IL—Greg Harrison, 64, of Auburn passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born October 30, 1954 in Springfield, the son of Marvis and Otella Bell Harrison. He was preceded in death by his father and father in law, Bernie Fulton.
Greg married Janice "Jan" Fulton on Aug. 21, 1976.
He worked at Panhandle Eastern for 40 years. His true passion was coaching softball and baseball. He enjoyed building and remodeling houses. Greg loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Jan; two daughters, Heather (Shane) Woods and Blair (Ryan) Patterson; six grandchildren, Seth Bates, Zachary Bates, Tyson Woods, Kensley Woods, Taylor Patterson and Colton Patterson; mother, Otella Harrison; one sister, Patty Hilton (sons, Shane and Josh); one ex-son in law, Eric Bates; several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4pm till 8pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Auburn United Methodist Church. Services will be at 10:30am, Thursday at the church with Rev. Rick Wenneborg and Rev. Tony Paulson officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Greg would prefer if you came in your favorite team apparel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Illinois Lady Force Softball to help build the program.
Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019