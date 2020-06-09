Greg Siegel
Rushville, IL - Greg Siegel, 46, passed away at 12:31 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville. Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.