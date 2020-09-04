1/2
Gregory Len "Greg" Moore
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory "Greg" Len Moore 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gregory "Greg" Len Moore, age 67, of Springfield, died at 3:52.m., September 1, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL

Friends may call from 3 until 5pm Saturday September 5, at the Farmersville United Methodist Church in Farmersville, family and friends will hold a sharing of memories service at 5:00pm. Burial will be held at a later date in Rovey Cemetery near Farmersville.

Greg was born in Litchfield, on November 14, 1952, the son of Harry W. and Margurette "Peggy" M. Beil Moore
He was previously married to Linda Bullard in 1981.

Directly out of high school he began his over 33 year career in electrical power production with Commonwealth Edison in Kincaid and most recently CWLP in Springfield as Supervisor of Generation.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Farmersville, had served as the mayor of Harvel, and had served on the Harvel Fire Dept. Greg enjoyed boating on the river near Grafton, loved spending time entertaining friends and family, he had a great appreciation for all music, and loved his dogs,

He is survived by two sisters, Elaine (husband Robert) Walch of Raymond, and Denise (husband Craig Manifold) Moore of Helotes, TX; several nieces, nephews cousins and many good friends. His parents preceded him in death.
IDPH guidelines will be followed and those attending to use proper sanitary efforts wear mask and practice social distancing.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Kemmerer Village, 941 N 2500 East RD Assumption IL 62510 or to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline online at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/ .
Friend may leave condolences online at www.houghfunerlhome.com
The family is being assisted by the Hough Funeral Home in Farmersville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Farmersville United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
05:00 PM
Farmersville United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hough Memorial Home
406 South Cleveland Street
Farmersville, IL 62533
(217) 227-3261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hough Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved