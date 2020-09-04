Gregory "Greg" Len Moore 1952 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gregory "Greg" Len Moore, age 67, of Springfield, died at 3:52.m., September 1, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL
Friends may call from 3 until 5pm Saturday September 5, at the Farmersville United Methodist Church in Farmersville, family and friends will hold a sharing of memories service at 5:00pm. Burial will be held at a later date in Rovey Cemetery near Farmersville.
Greg was born in Litchfield, on November 14, 1952, the son of Harry W. and Margurette "Peggy" M. Beil Moore
He was previously married to Linda Bullard in 1981.
Directly out of high school he began his over 33 year career in electrical power production with Commonwealth Edison in Kincaid and most recently CWLP in Springfield as Supervisor of Generation.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Farmersville, had served as the mayor of Harvel, and had served on the Harvel Fire Dept. Greg enjoyed boating on the river near Grafton, loved spending time entertaining friends and family, he had a great appreciation for all music, and loved his dogs,
He is survived by two sisters, Elaine (husband Robert) Walch of Raymond, and Denise (husband Craig Manifold) Moore of Helotes, TX; several nieces, nephews cousins and many good friends. His parents preceded him in death.
IDPH guidelines will be followed and those attending to use proper sanitary efforts wear mask and practice social distancing.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Kemmerer Village, 941 N 2500 East RD Assumption IL 62510 or to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline online at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/
.
Friend may leave condolences online at www.houghfunerlhome.com
The family is being assisted by the Hough Funeral Home in Farmersville.