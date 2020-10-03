1/1
Gregory R. "Greg" Osing
Gregory "Greg" R. Osing 1964 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gregory "Greg" R. Osing, 55, of Springfield, died at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Greg was born in Elmhurst on November 5, 1964, the son of Robert E. and Sharon (McCormack) Osing. He was also raised by Carol L. (Taylor) Osing. He married Susan Rose on July 1, 2005 in Springfield.
Greg attended Naperville Central, College of Dupage, and Citywide Colleges of Chicago. He worked at several jobs including, SPARC, Brother James Court, Cook County and Excel in Beardstown. Greg enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing poker and coin collecting. He loved watching Bears and Cubs games. Greg was a great husband, a wonderful father, and a loving grandpa. He was also a friend of Bill W.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Osing; daughters, Sara A. Osing (fiancé, Keagon), Sadie Lewis, Virginia Trone, and Sarah Beth (husband, Tim) Givens; grandchildren, Kaelea Large, Austin Givens, Abigail Givens, Willow Givens, and Katie Lewis; brother, Jon R. Osing of Villa Park; sister, Susanna C. Stubitsch of Joliet; uncles, Max Parienti and Gary Osing; aunts, Kathleen Parienti, Lynn Ralph, and Rosemary Yount; nephew, Jonah Osing; niece, Sophie Stubitsch; several cousins, including Paula Simmons and Tommy Ralph, all of Springfield; and beloved "Bear".
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Funeral Ceremony: 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, with Rabbi Michael Datz officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow until 7:00 p.m. Casual attire is encouraged. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
