The Very Reverend Father Gus Franklin, S.S.C. 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—The Very Reverend Father Gus Lee Franklin III, SSC, died May 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Father Franklin was born on January 28, 1938 in Bellevue, Kentucky, the eldest son of Ruth and Gus Franklin II. His brother, Gary (Joyce) of Ft. Thomas, KY survives as do two nieces, Melissa Franklin of Austin, TX and Carol Lee Barber of Columbus, OH.
Father Franklin graduated from Bellevue High School in 1955. He received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky State College in 1959. He majored in mathematics and music being named to Delta Pi, a National Education Honorary Fraternity, also being named in the "Who's Who?" in the National Students in American Universities and Colleges the same year. He taught high school in Bellevue for a year.
He continued graduate studies at Indiana University where he received a Master's of Science in Education degree on September 6, 1960. He attended the University of Illinois receiving a MA degree in mathematics in June, 1960. Father Franklin entered Nashotah House Theological Seminary in Nashotah, Wisconsin in 1964 and graduated with a B.D. in Theology, Cum Laude in 1967. He was ordained a Priest on December 9, 1967 for the Episcopal Diocese of Springfield. He served several parishes during his career in the Diocese of Springfield and the Diocese of Quincy, retiring as Rector from the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle in Peoria on February 1, 1998. Since that time, he has served as a Canon for the Cathedral in Springfield and frequently as a supply priest in the Diocese as needed. He celebrated his 50th Anniversary of his Ordination to the Priesthood in 2017 at the Cathedral of Saint Paul the Apostle.
Father Gus was a bi-vocational Episcopal Priest for over thirty years, serving as Assistant Professor of Mathematics at the University of Illinois and Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. Fr. Gus was also very active in the world of organ music, both sacred and secular. He was an active member and Past President of the American Theater Organ Society and founding member of the ITOS. He continued in that role at the Cathedral where he was the Chairman of the Musical Arts Committee and was also a member of the Springfield Choral Society for many years.
Visitation: A visitation will be held at Staab Funeral Home in Springfield on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2-5 pm, adhering to the protocol established by the CDC for funeral visitations. Cremation will follow.
The Solemn Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 815 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL 62704 or the Nashotah House Theological Seminary, 2777 Mission Rd, Nashotah, WI 53058.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2020