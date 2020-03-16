Home

Guy Freemon
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy Allen Freemon


1968 - 2020
Guy Allen Freemon Obituary
Guy Allen Freemon 1968 - 2020
Houston, TX—Guy Allen Freemon, 52, departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born March 1, 1968, the son of Walter Rogers and Elder Freemon in Springfield, IL.
PUBLIC VIEWING ONLY: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020, 4:00PM-6:00PM, RUBY FUNERAL SERVICES & CHAPEL, 1520 EAST WASHINGTON STREET, SPRINGFIELD, IL 62703.
Funeral Services: Friday, March 20, 2020. IMMEDIATELY FAMILY, ONLY 50 PEOPLE OR LESS, Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Minister Wayne Hamilton.
Interment: PRIVATE.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
