Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Guy Edward Jones


1938 - 2020
Guy Edward Jones Obituary
Guy Edward Jones 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Guy Edward Jones, 81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1938, in Tallula, IL to Ollen and Marjorie Jones. He married Lois Jean Hermes in 1959 and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Guy Dean Jones and Brian Edward (Lisa) Jones, both of Springfield; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Guy is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandra.
After a decorated career, Guy retired as the Superintendent of Industries for the Centralia Correctional Facility. He proudly served in the Army National Guard and received countless certifications and awards throughout his lifetime.
Graveside Service: 11:30 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Reverend Nicole Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Hospice.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Li
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
