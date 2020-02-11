|
|
Guy Edward Jones 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Guy Edward Jones, 81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on September 7, 1938, in Tallula, IL to Ollen and Marjorie Jones. He married Lois Jean Hermes in 1959 and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Guy Dean Jones and Brian Edward (Lisa) Jones, both of Springfield; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Guy is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandra.
After a decorated career, Guy retired as the Superintendent of Industries for the Centralia Correctional Facility. He proudly served in the Army National Guard and received countless certifications and awards throughout his lifetime.
Graveside Service: 11:30 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Reverend Nicole Cox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Hospice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020