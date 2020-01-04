Home

Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
(217) 935-3166
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
Guyneith L. Snoke


1929 - 2020
Guyneith L. Snoke Obituary
Guyneith L. Snoke 1929 - 2020
Clinton, IL , IL—Guyneith L. Snoke 90 of Clinton, IL formerly of Argenta, IL passed away 4:37 A.M. January 3, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL
Services will be 12 Noon, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rev. Mike Sullins officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 10 AM – 12 Noon, Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to a .
Memorials may be directed to a .
Guyneith was born December 21, 1929 in Argenta, IL the daughter of John and Lula (Evans) Davis. She married C. Dean Snoke October 29, 1961 in Farmington, IL. He passed away January 31, 2011.
Survivors include her children: Belinda (Jim) High, Kenney, IL; Cherri (Bernie) Mennemeyer, Springfield, IL; Jan (Ben) Cannini, Gahanna, OH, 14 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren, along with a good friend of over 70 years, Margaret Bennett, Decatur, IL
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dedee Ferris; son, William David Snoke; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Guyneith retired after 32 years of service with Eldorado Apparel in Decatur, IL. She was also a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association.
The family would like to thank the staff of OSF and Manor Court for the wonderful care they gave Guyneith and give a special Thank You to Dr. Gandhi.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
