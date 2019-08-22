|
Gwen Ellen (Thornhill) Haynes 1950 - 2019
Phoenix, AZ—Gwen Ellen (Thornhill) Haynes, born July 5, 1950, to Robert and June Thornhill, passed on August 18, 2019, after battling cancer. She was raised in Springfield, IL and moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1979 with then husband Michael Haynes who preceded her in death. They had two children. Son, Joshua Michael Haynes, preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by a daughter, Kari Ann Haynes of Mesa, AZ; companion, Dave Burnham, Mesa; parents, Robert & June Thornhill; brothers, Terry (Marilyn) and Tim (Janice) Thornhill; sister, Gail Viele (Bill); all of Springfield, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Gwen attended Lanphier High School and Western Illinois University. She had a career in the insurance industry. She loved cooking, gardening, flowers and her family. She was a true fighter with a heart of gold. There is nothing she wouldn't do for her friends and family. She will truly be missed.
Cremation services will take place in Arizona. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019