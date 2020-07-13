Gwendolyn Marie Reed 1920 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gwendolyn Marie Reed, 99, of Springfield, owner and president of Capitol Blueprint, died at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Concordia Village in Springfield.
Gwen was born August 29, 1920, in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph Edward and Anna Cox Reilly. She married J. "Frank" Reed on May 9, 1946, in Springfield, IL; he preceded her in death in 1976.
Gwen graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1938. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Anna L. and Joseph E. Reilly and brother, Joe (wife, Rosemary) Reilly.
Gwen is survived by her sons, John (wife, Mia) Reed of Prescott, AZ and Richard (wife, Edna) Reed of Springfield; daughters, Kathy (husband, Robert) Cazin of San Diego, CA and Terrie Reed (husband, Charles McCullough) of Hickory, NC; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; and two nieces.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield with The Very Rev. Christopher House, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the livestream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68038500
.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
