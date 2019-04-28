Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Gwendolyn Armstrong
Gwendolyn Sue Armstrong

Gwendolyn Sue Armstrong Obituary
Gwendolyn Sue Armstrong 1945 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Gwendolyn Sue Armstrong, 73, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born September 5, 1945, to Kenneth and Virginia (Roberts) Crawford. She married John A. Stelte and later married John L. Armstrong on September 28, 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Larry Crawford; sisters, Judith Dillon and Linda Swaggerty; daughter, Kimberly Stelte; infant son, Allen; and step-sons, Shawn and David Armstrong.
Gwendolyn retired from Horace Mann Insurance in 2010 after 28 years of service.
She is survived by her children, John David Stelte, Jeremy Stelte and Janette Roquemore and their father, John A. Stelte; step-daughter, Rebecca (Jess) Davis; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: of .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
