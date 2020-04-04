|
H. Joanne Sockel 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—H. Joanne Sockel, 79, of Springfield, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
Joanne was born November 3, 1940, in Virden, the daughter of Michael and Verla Gonterman Hasara. She married Adam Sockel in 1965.
Joanne graduated from Lanphier High School and was employed with Illinois Bell until her retirement. She had a big heart and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Joanne loved all animals, especially ducks, as well as antiques, art, and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Adam Sockel of Springfield; step-children, Anasue "Abby" Sockel, Deborah Sockel, and David Sockel, all of Springfield; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy Piatt of AK and Judy Bailey of FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private family ceremonies were held.
Burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2301 E. Lake Shore Dr., Springfield, IL 62712, Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family of H. Joanne Sockel is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020