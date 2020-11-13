H. Nadine Claybourn 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—H. Nadine Claybourn, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at her daughter's residence in New Berlin, IL.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Monday, Nov.16, 2020 from 9 am until time of the funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
For the full obituary, please visit www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
. Tributes and condolences for the family may also be left on the website.