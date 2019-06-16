H. Richard Funderburk 1933 - 2019

Springfield, IL—H. Richard Funderburk, 86, of Springfield, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away at 8:17 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Healthcare in Springfield.

Richard was born June 12, 1933 in Hillsboro, the son of Darrell R. and Gladys E. Cress Funderburk. He married Barbara Dobrinic on November 7, 1975 in Springfield.

Richard proudly served in the United States Navy. He went on to work for McDonnell Aircraft, where he worked on engineering reliability and structure for several airplanes. Richard began working for the Department of Commerce and Community Affairs in 1979 as a Marketing Specialist. He was designated as "Distinguished Economic Developer for 1984" by the Illinois Development Council, making him the first state employee to receive this honor. He retired from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Affairs as a Senior Economic Development Advisor in 1997. Richard served as a volunteer firefighter in Hillsboro for many years. He was also a certified scuba diver, and taught scuba for Search and Rescue. He enjoyed working in his garage with his tools and was truly a "Mr. Fix-it." He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Donald, Robert, and Ronald Funderburk; and son-in-law, David White.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Funderburk of Springfield; son, Richard (wife, Donna) Funderburk of Irving; two daughters, Jennifer Funderburk and Nena White, both of Springfield; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Memorial Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, with Pastor James R. Hayes officiating. Private family inurnment will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery Columbarium with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Computer Banc, 1545 N. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62702; Central IL Foodbank, Attn: Cassie Veach, P.O. Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791-8228; or Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department, 110 S. Broad St., Hillsboro, IL 62049.

