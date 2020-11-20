H. Russell Garrett 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—H. Russell Garrett, 86, of Springfield died at 11:16 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at The Estates. He was born July 9, 1934 in Petersburg, IL to Arthur A. and Dorothy May (Bailey) Garrett. He was married to Louise Shepherd for 33 years.
He is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth May Garrett and Kathryn G. Hobbs, both of Springfield and Karen (Mark) Ritterbusch of Rochester; three grandchildren, Chrissy Hobbs, Jeremiah Hobbs and Lauryn Ritterbusch; three great grandchildren, Destinee Lewis, Patricia and Issiah Collins.
Russ served with the 183rd Air National Guard where he was an aerial photographer. He was employed with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, formerly known as the Department of Conservation, and the Illinois State Police as a photographer.
Above everything else, he enjoyed time with his family and sharing his passion for photography.
Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
