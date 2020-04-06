|
H. Steven Jackson 1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—On the evening of April 3rd, 2020, Harl Steven Jackson, 69, of Springfield, passed peacefully at Concordia Village. He was born on December 18, 1950, to Harl and Marguerite Jackson, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by a son, Brett (Paula) Jackson of Springfield; a daughter, Keli (Chuck) Hitchcock of O'Fallon, MO; five granddaughters, Charlotte, Milly, Grace, Charlie, and Winnie; and a sister, Virginia (Herb) Krueger of Champaign.
Steve had an infectious smile and enjoyed meeting new people. His charismatic personality led him to a career in sales as an entrepreneur. Steve's first endeavor was Gooch-Jackson, Ltd., a printing company that would transition his sales experience into his expansive knowledge of ATM receipts. These skills led to him opening a sales and distribution company, Systemax. Systemax grew into an international corporation and a leader in the ATM and banking supplies industry. After 30 years as CEO of Systemax, Steve retired to enjoy golf and relaxation in Naples, FL.
His love for physical activities such as golf and Illini sports made for many exciting adventures through the years, attending the Rose Bowl and playing golf alongside a LPGA pro. Steve had various other interests that included running, rock climbing, scuba diving, ATV riding and he was the best whistler you've ever heard. His hobbies continued to evolve over the past few years as he remained steadfast in continuing to be active. Steve renewed his passion for horseback riding, ballroom dancing and became the aficionado of the Best Cheeseburger/Milkshake in town.
Of all Steve's accomplishments, none compared to his titles of "Father" and "Papa". Nothing made him smile like his 5 grand-girls.
The best is yet to come.
Private family ceremonies will be held at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020