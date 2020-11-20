1/1
Harland "Randy" Vincent
1956 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Harland "Randy" Vincent, 63, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born December 5, 1956 in Springfield, the son of Harland L. and Wanda (Stephens) Vincent. His parents preceded him in death.
Randy retired in 2011 from Springfield Clinic where he served in the patient accounting department. He had many interest including music, cooking, painting and especially sports. Randy was an avid Cardinal's fan. He loved his family, and enjoyed socializing with his many friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Taylor (husband Jose) Flores of Springfield, his sister, Debby Drone of Cantrall, IL, three grandchildren and his nieces and nephew.
Cremation rites will be accorded by the Bisch Crematory. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight c/o 57 Country Place Springfield, IL 62703
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 217-544-5424



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
