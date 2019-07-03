The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
Harold A. King


1923 - 2019
New Berlin , IL—Harold A. "Hak" King, 95, of New Berlin, died at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Harold was born on December 18, 1923 in Waverly, IL, the son of Raymond A. and Leatha Peters King. He married Bertha A. Wieland on April 19, 1947 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield; she preceded him in death on January 19, 1999.
Harold attended New Berlin High School. He was a farmer in the New Berlin area for over 54 years. Following his retirement from farming, he went on to work at Target for 10 years. Harold was known for his quick wit and humor. He loved his family deeply and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold enjoyed teaching his grandkids about farming, talking about family history, gardening, and canning vegetables. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Jacksonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Alice Frank and Doris W. McCord.
He is survived by his children, Karolyn Howard (companion, Linda Lemke) of Tennessee, Harold (wife, Susan) King of Springfield, and Richard (wife, Lara) of New Berlin; eight grandchildren, Kristofer (wife, Liz) Howard, Kristina Howard, Crystal (husband, Mario) Curro, Ashley (husband, David) Frenk, Megan King, Aaron King, Justin (wife, Jenny) King and Katie King; 12 great-grandchildren; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 East Gibson St., New Berlin.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin. Burial will follow at Woodwreath Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Berlin/Island Grove EMS, P.O. Box 224, New Berlin, IL 62670.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 4 to July 5, 2019
