Harold E. Graves

Riverton, IL - Harold E. Graves, 88, passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, is in charge of arrangements. 217-243-4000



