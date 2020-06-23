Harold E. Graves
Riverton, IL - Harold E. Graves, 88, passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, is in charge of arrangements. 217-243-4000
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.