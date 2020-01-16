|
|
Harold E. Pyle 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Harold E. Pyle, 87, of Springfield, Illinois, passed away at 5:45pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Regency Care in Springfield.
He was born on April 9, 1932, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, the son of Raymond and Margaret Dice Pyle. He married Erlene Roberts on June 15, 1957, in Springfield. She passed on March 21, 2006.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers; Kenneth and Charles Pyle.
Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He worked for Springfield School District #186 for 34 years, retiring in 1994. He attended First Baptist Church and Calvary Temple Church here in Springfield.
Harold loved his family, listening to gospel and country music, talking about old times and watching television. He was a wonderful brother, husband, father and friend and had a story to share with everyone.
He is survived by his son Mark (Mary Ann) Pyle of Springfield; three sisters, Frances Carriger of Sherman; Ruth Butler of Virden; Marilyn Garmon of Ashland; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with Reverend Larry Hanson officiating. Burial will be at Cartwright Cemetery in Pleasant Plains at a later time.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Regency Care, Memorial Medical Center and Memorial Hospice Care here in Springfield for the exceptional care they have provided for Harold.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home 530 N. 5th St. Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020