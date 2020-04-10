|
Harold Gordon Tozer 1916 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Harold Gordon Tozer, 104, of Springfield, IL, peacefully passed away on April 9 at 6:10am at the Villa Senior Care Community Center in Sherman, IL.
He was born in Menard County on March 26, 1916 to Alva Clarence and Anna Julia (Gordon) Tozer. He married Evelyn Edna Hergett on December 21, 1953. She preceded him in death in 2013. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Clarence and Woodrow Tozer, and 5 sisters, Mildred Wiseman, Bertha Knoles, Virginia Hinrichs, Alice Horn and an infant sister, Norma Faye Tozer.
He is survived by a cousin, Betty Young, and several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Harold was a World War II Veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1944.
Harold owed a small grain farm and raised livestock and horses. He was extremely proud of a horse he owned that won Grand Champion at the Illinois State Fair. He also worked for the US Department of Agriculture for several years before retiring.
He was an avid bird watcher and nature lover; a member of the Audubon Society and the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary. Harold was a lifelong member of the Menard County American Legion Post #129. He enjoyed coffee with his buddies and traveling. He and his wife would also participate at the Clayville Town Historic Site. Most of all, he loved Sunday afternoon drives with his wife Evelyn and spending time with family and friends during the Holidays and family celebrations.
Private graveside services are going to be held on Tuesday April 14th at 1:30PM at Roselawn Memorial Park outside of Springfield, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Senior Services of Central Illinois
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020