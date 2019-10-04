|
Harold J. Kopplin 1930 - 2019
Overland Park, KS—Harold J. Kopplin, entered his heavenly home Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Glenwood Village of Overland Park. He was born in Atterberry (Menard County) Illinois to Frank and Sophie (Janssen) Kopplin, and they preceded him in death. He married Virginia M. Ladage on May 6, 1956 and she preceded him in death on November 13, 2013.
Harold is survived by four sons: Steve (Faye) Kopplin of Lake Zurich, IL, David (Tekeda) Kopplin of Tulsa, OK, Mike (Pam) Kopplin of Overland Park, KS, Ron (Rebecca) Kopplin of Frisco, TX, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Formerly of Springfield, Harold (Ike) supported telecommunication lines for Western Electric and Illinois Bell, retiring after 39 years. A U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War, he trained with the 101st Airborne, and was stationed in Alaska serving the Artillery Division.
Dad will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and humble man who leaves a legacy of blessings for generations to come.
Visitation: 10:30 -11:30 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Rev. Joshua Traxel officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where the Sangamon County Interveterans and United States Army will conduct military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th Street, Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019