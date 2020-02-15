|
Harold K. "Cookie" Hulett 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Harold K. "Cookie" Hulett, 87, of Springfield, died at 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on October 3, 1932, in Riverton, IL to Charles and Marjorie (Bloomfield) Hulett. He married Judith C. Freeman on July 21, 1956 and she preceded him in death on March 26, 2006.
Also preceding him in death are his parents; one grandson, Sammy Hulett; three brothers, Richard "Dickie", Charles and Phillip "Pete" Hulett and two sisters, Idell Waller and Shirley Behl.
Survivors include; three children, Tamara "Tami" K. Hulett of Springfield, Timothy "Tim" C. (Linda) Hulett of Shreveport, LA and Tari Lynn (Terry) Williams of Springfield; six grandchildren, Ryan (Tegan) Hulett, Timothy "Tug" (Lesley) Hulett, Joseph (Amanda) Hulett, Travis Williams, Jeff (fiancé: McKenzie) Hulett, and Eric (Kari) Williams; two great-granddaughters, Kaylyn Orpet-Hulett and Eliza Hulett; four great-grandsons, Keeden Hulett, Hudson and Cash Hulett and Harold "Cooper" Hulett; one great-grandchild on the way and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Over the past 12 years, Harold was blessed to have Mary Jane McMullen as a close friend and companion.
Harold belonged to Westside Christian Church where he sang in the Faithful Men's Chorus and was a member of the TNT Bible Class as well as the Men's Bible Study Group. He worked in the insurance business for over 60 years, spending his last 30 years working for Western Catholic Union in Quincy, IL.
Harold was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War.
He enjoyed many sports including baseball and basketball, and was passionate about his golf. He was a baseball coach for many years and volunteered his time and labor to help build Chamberlain Ball Park in Springfield.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Mike Harney officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Christian Church, the or Helping the Homeless in Springfield – P.O. Box 13175 Springfield, IL. 62791.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020