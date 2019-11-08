|
Harold L. Pfeiffer 1929 - 2019
Dawson, IL—Harold L. Pfeiffer, 90 of Dawson, IL died at 8:02 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home. He was born September 11, 1929 in Dawson, to Harry Benjamin and Bertha Helena (Lamkey) Pfeiffer. He married Janet Ann Woodard on February 22, 1953 and she preceded him in death on January 9, 2005.
Also preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Doris Ann Pfeiffer.
Survivors include his son, Roger (Melissa) Pfeiffer of Dawson, IL; daughter, Amber Chandler of Downingtown, PA; and three grandchildren, Brian Pfeiffer of Corpus Christi, TX, Ryan Pfeiffer of Dawson, IL and Amanda Chandler of Downingtown, PA.
Harold was actively farming and for over thirty years was an Asgrow Seed dealer.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Riverton, served as a Farm Bureau Director and in 2014 was inducted into the Sangamon County Farm Bureau Farmer Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Mechanicsburg Cemetery Board.
Visitation: 3-6 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL
Funeral Service: 10 am, Monday, November 11, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL with Pastor Floyd Blackard officiating. Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg Cemetery Association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019