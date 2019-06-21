|
Harold Monroe, Sr. 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Harold Monroe, Sr., 80, of Springfield, died at 8:55 am, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Hillsboro Nursing Home. He was born on August 27, 1938 in Springfield to Shelby and Mable (Hill) Monroe. He married Juanita Burris on September 1, 1956 and she preceded him in death in 2011. Also preceding him in death was his son, Dale Gardner Monroe.
He is survived by two daughters, Staci (Dale) Garlits of Springfield and Kara Eldridge of Orlando, FL; one son, Harold "Rusty" (Debbie) Monroe of Springfield; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Marcy (Joe) Aldridge and one brother, Donnie (Barbara) Monroe, both of Springfield.
The family will host a memorial service at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Elliott Avenue Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elliott Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 22 to June 23, 2019